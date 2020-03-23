56,369 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.68.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.