$582.65 Million in Sales Expected for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) will announce $582.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $576.02 million to $589.28 million. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH posted sales of $587.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 71.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.97. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

