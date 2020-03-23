$66.75 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report $66.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.80 million and the highest is $67.70 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $77.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $254.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.20 million to $255.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $267.20 million, with estimates ranging from $266.00 million to $268.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million.

TWIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

