$688.93 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post sales of $688.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $703.13 million and the lowest is $674.72 million. Stantec reported sales of $680.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $682.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.87 million.

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 237.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $22.96 on Monday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.