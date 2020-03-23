70,927 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 25.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

