72,027 Shares in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.26% of HBT Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,319,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HBT Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 7,500 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $148,110 over the last ninety days.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

