$741.85 Million in Sales Expected for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) will post $741.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $763.30 million. PolyOne reported sales of $899.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. PolyOne’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

POL opened at $14.57 on Monday. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

In related news, SVP J Scott Horn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PolyOne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PolyOne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

