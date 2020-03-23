$75.90 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to post sales of $75.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.44 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $60.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $318.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.68 million to $326.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $356.21 million, with estimates ranging from $324.75 million to $377.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $33.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,351.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,698,000 after buying an additional 3,301,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,512,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,717 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 229,710 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

