7,833 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

NYSE JNJ traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,804,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947,357. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.60. The firm has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.