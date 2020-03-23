78,749 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,303,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,852 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 970,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after purchasing an additional 40,545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 608,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 591,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,099 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.28. 16,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

