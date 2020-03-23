$811.73 Million in Sales Expected for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report $811.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $825.00 million and the lowest is $798.46 million. CAE reported sales of $768.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.60 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE CAE opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,323,000 after buying an additional 441,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $70,784,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CAE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,639,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CAE by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,499,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,163,000 after buying an additional 316,430 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

