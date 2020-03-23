84,200 Shares in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Purchased by Roumell Asset Management LLC

Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Criteo accounts for approximately 3.3% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Criteo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Criteo by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 288,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 96,658 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Criteo by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTO. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Criteo stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,688. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $448.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.72. Criteo SA has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

