85,030 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Smartsheet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,145,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $789,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,991 shares of company stock worth $8,818,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $42.10 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

