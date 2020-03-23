$869.27 Million in Sales Expected for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to report $869.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $842.75 million to $884.10 million. Twitter reported sales of $786.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.