$92.49 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) to announce sales of $92.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.25 million. Q2 reported sales of $71.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $410.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $414.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $511.55 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $521.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on QTWO. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $437,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $154,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,109 shares of company stock valued at $27,110,890 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Q2 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,662 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Q2 by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 425,045 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Q2 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in Q2 by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares during the period.

Shares of QTWO opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $93.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

