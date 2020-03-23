93,993 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,159,000. Global Payments comprises 3.5% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after buying an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 926.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after buying an additional 813,204 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 421.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,126,000 after buying an additional 594,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.07. 5,084,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

