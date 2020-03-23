95,334 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 5.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,937,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,496 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,622,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,427,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,344,000 after purchasing an additional 496,216 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,558,000 after purchasing an additional 128,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.31. 1,218,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,121. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39.

