A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 575 ($7.56).

LON:BAG opened at GBX 449.50 ($5.91) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 551.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 567.34. The stock has a market cap of $485.09 million and a P/E ratio of 15.88. A.G. Barr has a 1 year low of GBX 459 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

