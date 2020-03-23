A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 151.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,232 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 131,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.