A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Purchased by Roumell Asset Management LLC

Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,790 shares during the period. A10 Networks comprises 11.4% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of A10 Networks worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 171,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 82,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.85. A10 Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.