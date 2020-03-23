Aave (LEND) Trading Up 34.5% This Week

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Aave token can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges including Alterdice, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Aave has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. Aave has a market cap of $29.30 million and $807,621.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.59 or 0.04085529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037739 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013013 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003613 BTC.

About Aave

LEND is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ABCC, Kyber Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Alterdice, Binance, BiteBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

