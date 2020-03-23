Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ab Dynamics from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:ABDP traded down GBX 116 ($1.53) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 964 ($12.68). 54,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,776. Ab Dynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 600 ($7.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,717.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,166.66. The firm has a market cap of $243.17 million and a P/E ratio of 22.90.

In other news, insider James Routh acquired 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,961.26 ($26,257.91).

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

