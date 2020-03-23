ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 18 by Deutsche Bank

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 18 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 21.35.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

