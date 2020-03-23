AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,199,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,898,079. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 238.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.