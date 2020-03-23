Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) Insider Acquires £20,430 in Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) insider Richard Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 681 ($8.96) per share, with a total value of £20,430 ($26,874.51).

ASL stock opened at GBX 682 ($8.97) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,257.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,329.92. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13.72 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,547.68 ($20.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $610.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.18%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.