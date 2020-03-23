ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Stephens

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.20.

ABMD stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.27. The stock had a trading volume of 38,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,571. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.34. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $348.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,986 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after buying an additional 491,750 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

