Abyss Token (ABYSS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $801,760.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinPlace, Ethfinex and Hotbit. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $801,760.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Indodax, CoinPlace, Bilaxy, BitForex, DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

