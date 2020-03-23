Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Cut by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,918 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 8.2% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.10% of Accenture worth $132,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,324,663,000 after buying an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,961,000 after buying an additional 56,315 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,107,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.