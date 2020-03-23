Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Acer Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of ACER opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.