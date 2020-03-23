Act II Global Acquisition (NYSE:ACTT) Downgraded to Hold at B. Riley

Act II Global Acquisition (NYSE:ACTT) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:ACTT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,191. Act II Global Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

About Act II Global Acquisition

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

