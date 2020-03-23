Actinium Price Up 9.1% This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a total market cap of $191,555.29 and approximately $1,936.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Actinium has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00072983 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,219,950 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

