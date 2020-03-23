ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 141,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,214. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.02.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

