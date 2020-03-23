Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC) Insider Emma Stein Purchases 19,313 Shares

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC) insider Emma Stein acquired 19,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,613.03 ($31,640.45).

ABC traded down A$0.29 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$1.84 ($1.30). 2,159,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.25. Adelaide Brighton Ltd. has a 1 year low of A$2.15 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of A$4.64 ($3.29).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Adelaide Brighton’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Adelaide Brighton

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

