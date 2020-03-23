AdEx (ADX) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.72 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $134,356.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, Binance and Gatecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 428.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.02600605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00186723 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.