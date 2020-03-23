Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Adshares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $1.11 million and $2,860.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.02647877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00190776 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034134 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adshares Token Profile

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,865,006 tokens. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

