Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,404 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.