Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 280.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

