Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. Summer Street upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

AMD traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $41.64. 101,132,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,414,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 138.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

