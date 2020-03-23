Advanced Technology Coin Price Up 60.7% Over Last Week (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $39,455.91 and approximately $140.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,413,461 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

