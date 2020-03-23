AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of AdvanSix worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in AdvanSix by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $998,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,973.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 324,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,456.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Willem L. Blindenbach acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,018.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,295 shares of company stock valued at $816,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,903. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $359.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. ValuEngine raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

