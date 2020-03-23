Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,914 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 536.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 103,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.00. 4,926,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,381,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

