Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 40,548 Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,548 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $21,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

MGU stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.69%.

In other Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

