Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Western Digital worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.85. 1,186,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,253. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

