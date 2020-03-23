Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $95,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,965,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,586,368. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19. The company has a market cap of $416.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

