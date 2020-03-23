Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $24.28 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,180,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,973,182. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.