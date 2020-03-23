Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $249.16 Million Stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus comprises 2.2% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $249,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 5,294.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Get BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus alerts:

BGR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,365. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.96%.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.