Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $47.85 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.4% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.40.

HD stock traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,935,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,631. The stock has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.84. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

