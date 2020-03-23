Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,974 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $24,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE D traded down $8.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.10. 488,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

