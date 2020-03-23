Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,271 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $2.95 on Monday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 209,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,267. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.79 and a one year high of $119.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

