Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,955,000 after purchasing an additional 518,874 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 635,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,467,000 after purchasing an additional 428,010 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after purchasing an additional 246,275 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International stock traded down $10.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,971,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,777. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.69.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

